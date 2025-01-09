Punjab CM inaugurates road projects in Pakpattan

Millions of citizens will benefit from the three major roads built at a cost of more than Rs. 8 billion, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while inaugurating road projects in Pakpattan.

She added, “The construction and rehabilitation of roads will not only facilitate transportation of people but will also boost economic activities in the area.”

Madam Chief Minister was warmly welcomed in Pakpattan on her arrival, flowers were showered at her at various places and thousands of citizens gathered along roads to welcome her. She responded to their slogans by waving her hands at them. She inaugurated a 27-kilometer-long Sahiwal-Pakpattan road, constructed and renovated at a cost of Rs 2.82 billion. 04 feet of additional asphalt road has also been built on sides of the two-lane road. She said, “The construction of Sahiwal-Pakpattan Road will facilitate access to Motorway M-3.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also inaugurated a 36-kilometer-long Pakpattan-Kamir road, rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 1.46 billion. She said, “The construction of Pakpattan-Kamir road will benefit thousands of people from dozens of adjoining villages along with access to Sahiwal-Bahawalnagar road.” She also inaugurated the construction and rehabilitation project of a 41-kilometer-long road from Pakpattan to Marla Chowk. She added, “A 20-feet-wide road and a four-feet asphalt road will be built at a cost of Rs. 2.18 billion.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The construction of Pakpattan-Mahmoo Chowk road will benefit thousands of citizens for transportation to Bahawalnagar and Qabula.” She added, “The construction and rehabilitation of connecting roads of Pakpattan and other districts are in the final stages of completion.”

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she wants to come up to the expectations of the people likewise Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Livestock Card” in Pakpattan, she said, “Now public money is being spent on the well being of people. 30,000 students are getting scholarships for paying their fees. Gray structure of the Sargodha Institute of Cardiology has been completed. We want to build 5 lac houses in coming 5 years. We want to increase the amount for building houses from 15 lac to 20 lac. We are going to launch metro bus project in Gujranwala and Faisalabad from next year. We will give interest-free loans to the youth for employment.”

She added, “Suthra Punjab System has been made functional for cleaning the streets and muhallas throughout Punjab. Farmers will have access to modern agricultural machinery on rent in every tehsil. Farmers of Punjab are very happy to get rid of middlemen. After many decades, fertilizer was not sold at inflated price, it was easily available at the fixed rates. By the grace of Allah Almighty, the target of 6.5 million wheat cultivation has been achieved. I thank Allah Almighty for receiving the guidance and patronage of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. I feel overjoyed to witness betterment among the lives of the farmers.”

CM Punjab said, “Preparations for livestock vaccination will be increased at the local level. Not only some animals, but also some humans get foot-and-mouth disease. When they open their mouths, they do not talk except hurling abuses. We are bringing improving in the quality of livestock and their breed. Animal tagging and QR codes will be installed across Punjab.”