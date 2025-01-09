Nawaz Sharif to start political activities from next week

PML-N President Nawaz Sharif has once again decided to start his political activities, sources said. According to details, the three-time prime minister will start political activities from next week. The elder Sharif will hold meetings at Model Town secretariat on a daily basis from Monday, said the sources. Nawaz Sharif will meet the party leaders at Model Town secretariat to discuss the political situation. The sources added that the performance of government and other party issues would be discussed in the meetings. Earlier, it was reported that Nawaz Sharif is expected to visit the UK at the end of this month. Source indicated that during his visit, Sharif would hold meetings with overseas political and business figures. Additionally, the PML-N president will address workers and officials. He is also scheduled to undergo a medical check-up during the trip. It merits mention here that Nawaz Sharif was elected the PML-N president unopposed in the party’s general council meeting held in May 2024.Sharif became the party head after six years as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the position on May 11, 2024.