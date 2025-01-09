JI announces countrywide protests over rising electricity prices

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has announced plans for a nationwide protest on January 17, demanding a reduction in electricity prices.

The announcement was made by party chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman during a press conference in Lahore.

Hafiz Naeem criticised the government for not addressing the rising economic challenges, particularly the failure to reduce electricity bills despite the shutdown of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

“Even though the IPPs are closed, electricity bills have not decreased,” he said, emphasising the party’s concerns regarding the economic hardships faced by the public.

He also pointed to the increasing prices of petrol and essential food items, which have continued to rise while other sectors, such as the stock exchange, show positive trends.

Highlighting the issue of IPPs, Hafiz Naeem stressed that despite the government’s claims of resolving the crisis, the people continue to suffer.

“We raised the issue of IPPs, but they remain unaffected, and the promised relief has not materialised,” he added. He also questioned the government’s decision to exempt IPPs from income taxes while ordinary citizens continue to bear the tax burden.

The JI leader criticised the government for its handling of the agricultural sector, particularly the pricing of sugarcane and wheat, which are facing significant production losses due to unregulated pricing.

He urged the government to implement support programmes for these crops to avoid further losses in the agricultural sector.

Hafiz Naeem also expressed concerns about the education system, noting that the burden of educational expenses is shifting from the government to the private sector. “The cost of education is rising, and the government is stepping away from its responsibility,” he stated, adding that this could further deepen socio-economic inequalities.

On a political note, Hafiz Naeem called for an end to military interference in politics, criticising both the ruling parties and opposition for their ties with the military establishment. He also mentioned Karachi’s situation, where political instability has been exacerbated by the establishment’s influence.

Addressing international issues, Hafiz Naeem strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Palestine, accusing the country of committing genocide with the support of the United States. He also highlighted the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, advocating for peace talks with Afghanistan to ease the regional instability.

Hafiz Naeem concluded by urging the government to prioritise national unity and address the pressing issues of economic collapse, political instability, and international relations.