LHCBA seeks SC full court on 26th Amendment pleas

Invoking jurisdiction of the Supreme Court Thursday one of the largest bar of the country Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) urged the top court for a full court to hear pending pleas challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The LHCBA submitted saying the 26th Constitutional Amendment case held immense significance and noted that in the past, constitutional amendment cases were typically heard by a full court. It further requested that petitions challenging the 26th amendment be scheduled before a full court comprising all judges who were part of the Supreme Court at the time the amendment was enacted.

It is pertinent to mention that identical pleas are pending for adjudication seeking top court declaration for 26th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2024 ab initio void being in violation of the salient features of the Constitution. Petitioners have prayed the Supreme Court to suspend operations of the impugned amendments made in the Constitution to the extent of Articles 175A, 191A, 202A and 209 through Sections 7, 14, 17 and 21 of the Act, and all subsequent acts there under especially the formation and working of Committee towards the appointment of judges of the High Courts and Supreme Court and decisions thereon may be stayed till the final decision of the instant petition.