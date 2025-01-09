Israeli authorities have confirmed that no allegations of rape or sexual assault have been filed in connection with the October 7 cross-border infiltration by Palestinian resistance factions, despite extensive investigations.

Moran Gaz, a former lead prosecutor in Israel’s Southern District and a member of Team 7.10, which investigates cases involving detained Palestinians, revealed the findings in an interview with Ynet.

Gaza’s team found no evidence to support the claims of sexual violence, which had been widely reported in the media.

“We don’t have any complainants. What was presented in the media is far removed from what we have found,” Gaz stated.

She further noted that women’s rights organisations, contacted by her office for cooperation, reported no cases brought to their attention.

Despite this, Israeli narratives claiming mass rape by Palestinian fighters continue to circulate, though no substantiated evidence has been found.

In contrast, similar accusations of sexual violence by Israeli forces against Palestinians have received less media attention. These claims were notably debunked by United Nations experts in 2023, who found them unverified or proven false. The lack of evidence regarding the October 7 attacks has raised concerns about the validity of Israel’s justification for its ongoing military actions in Gaza.

These attacks have led to the killing of over 45,800 Palestinians, many of whom are women and children, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In response to these ongoing atrocities, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing charges at the International Court of Justice for genocide in Gaza.