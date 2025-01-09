Fugitive wanted in double murder case extradited

Punjab Police has achieved another major success in 2025 by arresting the first fugitive involved in a double murder case, who was absconding abroad. Punjab Police arrested the fugitive Rafi Ullah Khan from Saudi Arabia, who was wanted in a double murder case. The fugitive had killed two citizens and then fled to Saudi Arabia. Rafi Ullah Khan had been wanted by the Kala Bagh, Mianwali police for two years in the double murder case. Punjab Police issued a Red Notice through Interpol for the fugitive. In close coordination with the Saudi Arabian Police, the fugitive was arrested and extradited to Pakistan. Last year, 104 proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes were arrested and brought back to Pakistan from abroad. Inspector General of Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, congratulated the RPO Sargodha and the police team for the successful operation. IGP Punjab directed that legal proceedings would be completed soon, ensuring the criminal is given a proper sentence. IG Punjab directed the officers to ensure the arrest of more dangerous fugitives abroad with the help of FIA and Interpol.

Separately, Punjab Police is committed for the health welfare of its force and their families. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released over 1.8 million rupees for the treatment of employees and their families suffering from serious illnesses. According to the details of the fund distribution, 1 million rupees were given to the Head Constable Mohammad Aqeel for a kidney transplant, 200,000 rupees for Driver Head Constable Tariq Ali for surgery, 125,000 rupees for CTD Constable Amjad Abbas for cancer treatment.

Similarly, 100,000 rupees were allocated for Junior Clerk Muhammad Shafique from Lahore for the treatment of his wife and son, while 100,000 rupees each were released for Trainee Sub-Inspector Sanam Farooq for an operation, and retired Sub-Inspector Faiz Ahmad for cancer treatment. Senior Traffic Warden Muhammad Khan was granted 100,000 rupees for the treatment of his wife and son, and Lady Head Constable Faiza Ali was allocated 70,000 rupees for surgery. IG Punjab approved the fund release after scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee. Dr. Usman Anwar mentioned that, under MOUs with various institutions, modern healthcare facilities are also being provided to employees for treatments.