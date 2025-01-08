PHC to hear petition against ECP’s notice to KP CM

The Peshawar High Court has scheduled a hearing for a petition challenging the Election Commission’s decision to issue a fresh notice to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the details of his assets.

The court has issued a formal cause list in this regard. According to the cause list, a two-member bench consisting of Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Fahim Wali will hear the petition.

In the petition, Gandapur has named the chief election commissioner, the provincial election commissioner, and the regional election commissioner as respondents.

He argued that the election commission had initially issued a notice concerning his assets in April of the previous year, which was subsequently suspended by the Peshawar High Court, halting any further action by the commission.

The K-P CM further stated that the election commission issued another notice regarding his assets on November 20, 2024, and resumed proceedings against him.

The petition also stated that before the election, Gandapur had provided details of his assets in his declaration forms to the relevant Returning Officer and other officials, after which he was declared eligible to contest the election from PK-113.

It was further noted that following his victory, the election commission had issued a gazetted notification declaring his victory.

The petition maintained that after the formation of election tribunals and the issuance of the gazette notification, the election commission no longer held the authority to adjudicate cases related to elections.

The petitioners have urged the court to quash the election commission’s notice, arguing that its purpose is to harass the petitioner and create undue pressure.