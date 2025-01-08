SHOs of four Islamabad police stations suspended

Station house officers (SHO) of four police stations in Islamabad have been suspended for negligence in performing their duties and failure to control crime, says in media reports.

SHO Noon police station was sentenced service confiscation of three years with one year promotion suspension while SHO Shams Colony police station, SHO Sabzi Mandi police station and SHO Secretariat police station were sentenced to two years of service confiscation.

Further, a Dolphin official was dismissed from service on a bribery complaint. Among those suspended are Ashfaq Warraich of Secretariat police station, SHO Noon police station Sharafat Ali, SHO Shams Colony police station Muhammad Yousuf and SHO Sabzi Mandi police station Irshad Ahmed included.

DIG Islamabad punished SHOs of four police stations for negligence in performing duties and failure to control crimes. In this regard, Deputy Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said there is no room for corrupt officers in the department.

DIG Islamabad warned that any police officer who exceeds his powers and neglects his duty will face strict legal and departmental action.