Sindh govt to file cases over misuse, non-return of official vehicles

The Sindh government has decided to file cases against individuals who fail to return government vehicles or misues them, Express News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Sindh cabinet’s sub-committee on austerity, chaired by Senior Minister for Sindh, Sharjeel Memon, in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, and Secretary GA Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo.

In addition to this, the committee also decided to auction abandoned government vehicles. Members presented their recommendations and proposed measures to reduce unnecessary expenditures.

The meeting discussed ways to control the use of government vehicles, petroleum, oil, and lubricants costs, as well as the auctioning of obsolete vehicles.

The committee members emphasised the need for clear guidelines on vehicle allotment and regulation, and suggested that the auction process should be made transparent, with funds generated allocated to priority projects.

Memon stressed the importance of preventing the unnecessary use of official vehicles and reducing rising petroleum and oil expenses. He called for steps to ensure full transparency in the auction process for unused vehicles.