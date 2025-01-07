Livia breaks down the year’s first big style moments with wit and insight

As the first major event of the year, the 2025 Golden Globes delivered more than awards – it served up a full buffet of bold, baffling and occasionally brilliant fashion moments.

Fashion analyst and influencer Livia Gueissaz weighed in on the spectacle, breaking down what worked, what didn’t and what made us say, “Why?”

“January is hard for everyone,” Gueissaz joked, “but it seems the struggle is real even for stylists.” From pajama parties to ’00s throwbacks, this year’s red carpet was anything but predictable. Ariana Grande’s strapless gown paired with long white gloves sparked comparisons to sleepwear chic. “It’s giving bedtime couture,” Gueissaz noted. Cynthia Erivo, known for her daring looks, left jaws on the floor with a black-and-silver floral frock and gem-studded marble nails. “Statement nails? Yes. Statement dress? Questionable,” said Gueissaz.

Cate Blanchett turned heads with her recycled Louis Vuitton gold gown, a repeat from Cannes 2024. “Eco-chic or déjà vu?” mused Gueissaz.

Fran Drescher’s cut-out black dress with matching coat had its moment, but Gueissaz quipped, “She came ready for business and after-party chaos.” For every unexpected choice, there were moments of nostalgic glamour: Kaley Cuoco’s white fur-trimmed dress was straight out of a winter wonderland. Elle Fanning dazzled in a nude silk gown with a sequined cheetah-print bustier.

“Some risks paid off, but others” Gueissaz trailed off. “Let’s just say, fashion history was made – one way or another.” As the awards season continues, Gueissaz anticipates that designers and stylists will regroup for the next big red carpet moments. “The Golden Globes are the warm-up act – consider this the dress rehearsal for the Oscars,” she remarked.