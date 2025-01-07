Sukkur Barrage closes for 15 days’ cleaning, renovation work

Sukkur Barrage, Pakistan’s largest irrigation system, will remain closed from January 06 for 15 days for renovation and cleaning. Sukkur Barrage authorities have announced that all seven off-taking canals of the barrage will remain closed for 15 days from January 06-20.

All gates of the barrage have been opened for annual cleaning and renovation of the structure. Annual renovation work of the barrage will begin as the water level will drop in the waterworks, Sukkur Barrage control room in-charge Aziz Memon said. The barrage official said that supply of drinking water to citizens from canals will be affected during the annual closure. The citizens and the city administration have been advised to store water. The concerned authorities have also been advised to arrange alternate drinking water supply for the city.