PIA announces expansion in its flight operations

The Pakistan International Airlines on Monday announced an expansion in its domestic and international flight operations.

The airline will now operate additional flights to Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, and Jeddah, while at the domestic level, the airline will operate additional weekly flights between Peshawar and Karachi.

The national flag carrier’s third weekly flight for Peshawar will leave Karachi on January 25. Similarly, the PIA has also resumed two weekly flights from Lahore to Kuwait from January 25, while two new weekly flights from Lahore to Dammam will start operation from January 22.

Likewise, the airline’s weekly flight from Sialkot to Bahrain will start on January 20, while the weekly flight from Sialkot to Doha and vice versa will start on January 21. Additional flights from Sialkot to Jeddah will become operational on January 20.