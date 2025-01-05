Registration process for PSL Edition 10 draft concludes

The process for registration of the foreign players for upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 edition draft concluded on Saturday.

The sources said that the franchises would make decision regarding retention and release of the foreign players.

“Which players the franchises retain or release will be made today,” said the sources.

Many international players registered themselves with PSL edition 10 draft.

PSL edition 10 registration started on Dec 12 while the category renewals of the players was announced on December 17 (Tuesday).

The relegation process and retention of players will be carried out during the ongoing month.

The HBL PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled to take place on 11 January, 2025. The venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course.

Since 2016, Islamabad United have become champions of the HBL PSL thrice, which include the opening (2016), third (2018) and last edition (2024) of the league. Lahore Qalandars have won twice in 2022 and 2023, Peshawar Zalmi remained champions of the 2017 edition. Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition, while Karachi Kings clinched their maiden title in 2020. Multan Sultans emerged as the winners in 2021.