Indian extremists attack Pakistani high commission in London amid rising tensions

Indian extremists attacked the Pakistani High Commission in London on Sunday. They threw saffron paint on the white walls and plaque. The attackers also broke the building’s windows, causing visible damage.

The attack came a day after violent protests outside the High Commission. London police arrested two Indian protesters on Saturday for using violence. Protesters have been rallying for two days in a row.

The incident follows rising tensions between India and Pakistan. India blames Pakistan for a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Twenty-six tourists were killed in that shooting earlier this week.

However, Pakistan strongly denied any role in the attack. The recent events have raised fears of more unrest. Authorities in London are investigating the attack on the diplomatic building.