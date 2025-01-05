Rescue official dies after hit by 1122 van

A Rescue 1122 van hit a rescue worker at Zafarwal Road in Narowal after which he died on the spot. The incident occurred due to thick fog which engulfed the entire city on Saturday morning.

Rescue 1122 sources said that Naeem was also part of the team which was going to rescue some patients.

He was riding a motorcycle to reach the office when a Rescue 1122 van suddenly hit his motorcycle from the front amid dense fog.

The deceased rescue worker left behind two sons and one daughter to mourn his death.

District Officer (DO) Rescue 1122 said that the rescue worker was died in official uniform. He also declared him as an “asset” of the Rescue 1122 department.