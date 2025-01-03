Shakira plans to start the New Year with new tour?

Shakira is reportedly planning to tour the UK in 2026. A source told The Sun’s Bizarre column that the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker, who hasn’t performed in the UK in eight years, is “hitting the road with her most ambitious and impressive tour ever”. The source dished out, “Shakira is chucking everything but the kitchen sink at her upcoming gigs and wants to do a full lap of the globe. She’s going all-out.” On the work front, the 47-year-old singer is set to kick off her South America tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, with shows in Brazil next month. The news from an insider comes a week after the Whenever, Wherever crooner, who dropped new single Soltera, spent Christmas in Miami with her two sons, 11-year-old Milan, and 9-year-old Sasha. The Colombian star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, who relocated to Miami in 2024 after parting ways from Gerard Piqué, walked hand in hand by donning a maroon hoodie pulled over her head, paired with oversized black sunglasses, maintaining a low-key look.