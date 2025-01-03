Seko Fofana joins French club Rennes after spell in Saudi Arabia

Ivory Coast midfielder Seko Fofana ended his brief spell in Saudi Arabia to sign a long-term contract with French club Rennes on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Fofana helped Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in 2022-23, and Rennes hopes he can provide a similar boost for the Brittany club. Rennes said Fofana signed a four-and-a-half year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed. The team is in 12th place. “There are some talented players at Rennes and I don’t think the club is where it should be,” Fofana said in the team’s announcement. “We’re going to get the chance to play a series of games and show that the start of the season was below the club’s potential. I hope we can turn things around very quick.” Fofana scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists over 112 appearances for Lens. In July 2023, he joined Al Nassr – where Cristiano Ronaldo plays – in the Saudi Pro League and then was loaned to Al-Ettifaq six months later.