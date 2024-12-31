Ibrahim Murad Calls for consultations to shape Uraan Pakistan initiative

Former Minister and President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, has emphasized the importance of participation of all stakeholders to make the Uraan Pakistan initiative a driving force for national economic development. He urged for broad-based consultations that bring together universities, chambers of commerce, leading economists, all political stakeholders and think tanks to shape and endorse the initiative.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad stated that by engaging key institutions and experts, we can transform it into a unified charter-akin to a Misaq-e-Maishat (Economic Charter) that secures nationwide commitment to economic progress. Uraan Pakistan’s success lies in its ability to unify diverse perspectives under a common vision.

Former Minister highlighted that such a collective approach would not only strengthen the Uraan Pakistan’s credibility but also ensure sustainable growth for the nation. Boosting exports is imperative for achieving the project goals, says Murad. The Uraan Pakistan initiative seeks to address critical economic challenges and unlock Pakistan’s potential for prosperity.

Murad called on all stakeholders to prioritize dialogue, collaboration and shared responsibility in achieving these goals.