KE seeks Rs4.98 per unit cut in electricity bills

K-Electric (KE) has filed a request with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) for a reduction of Rs4.98 per unit in the electricity tariff under the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for November 2024.

According to a statement from KE’s spokesperson, this marks the third consecutive FCA where consumers could benefit from a reduction in rates. The request for a price cut will be reviewed by NEPRA, which will issue a written decision after evaluating the application.

The spokesperson emphasised that the reduction in tariff would depend on fluctuations in global fuel prices and changes in the generation mix. NEPRA’s final decision will clarify in which month’s electricity bill the FCA will be applied after the public hearing.

The hearing for this request will take place on January 15, 2025.

This latest development follows a trend of relief for consumers, with KE continuing to advocate for adjustments that align with global market conditions.

Earlier, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing affordable electricity to the public while presenting key achievements in the power sector.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Leghari highlighted the significant reductions in electricity prices, which reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to make power more accessible for consumers.

According to Leghari, the average price of electricity has dropped to Rs44.04 per unit, down from Rs 48.70 per unit in June 2024.