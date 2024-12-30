Dark Realities of University Education

Education is universally recognized as the cornerstone of a nation’s progress. It serves as the engine of innovation, economic development, and social transformation. Countries that prioritize education – notably in the West – not only invest heavily in the sector but also design systems that encourage critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability.

These are skills essential for thriving in an increasingly complex and fast-changing world. As Nelson Mandela aptly put it, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ Unfortunately, Pakistan’s educational system, particularly at the university level, remains far from this ideal, with deep-rooted structural flaws that hinder the development of its youth.

One of the most concerning aspects of Pakistan’s education system is the sheer number of children who remain out of school – over 26 million, making it one of the highest rates in the world. Even for those who are fortunate enough to attend school, the quality of education often leaves much to be desired.

The failure of Pakistan’s education system can be traced to several root causes, most notably the widespread practice of rote learning. Universities, which should be spaces of intellectual curiosity and innovation, often promote memorization rather than critical thinking. Curricula, designed years ago, have not kept pace with global educational trends, rendering the knowledge imparted outdated and irrelevant.

As John Dewey, the renowned American philosopher of education, famously said, “If we teach today as we taught yesterday, we rob our children of tomorrow.” Pakistan’s approach to education is, unfortunately, emblematic of this outdated model, where the emphasis on memorizing facts stifles curiosity and the ability to think critically.

Equally concerning is the quality of teaching in many of Pakistan’s public universities. A significant portion of the faculty lacks the qualifications and pedagogical skills required. In some cases, appointments are based on political connections rather than academic merit.

At Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), where I completed my BS in Political Science, this issue was particularly pronounced. Many faculty members lacked the expertise and communication skills to teach complex subjects effectively. Political affiliations often outweighed professional competency in hiring decisions. As a result, students were deprived of the mentorship needed to develop critical thinking and analytical skills – essential tools for success in today’s competitive world.

Beyond academic shortcomings, universities across Pakistan, including AWKUM, also grapple with a toxic culture of harassment. Female students, in particular, face inappropriate behavior from both peers and faculty, with incidents frequently going unaddressed by the administration. This failure not only creates a hostile environment but also diverts attention from academic pursuits. The broader inaction points to a systemic disregard for student welfare, reflecting deep-rooted issues that persist throughout higher education institutions in the country.

The failure to address these issues is not limited to AWKUM but reflects a larger, systemic crisis in Pakistan’s education system. In most public universities, the overarching priority is not academic excellence but the sheer volume of enrollments.

This ‘quantity over quality’ mindset leads to overcrowded classrooms and a lack of resources, further diluting the standard of education. In their pursuit of numbers, universities often neglect to improve the quality of education, leaving millions of graduates unprepared for the job market.

The consequences of this systemic failure extend far beyond individual experiences. The quality of education in Pakistan is directly linked to broader issues such as youth unemployment, economic stagnation, and social disillusionment. Many graduates find themselves adrift, their degrees little more than pieces of paper with little value in a competitive job market. This failure to equip students with the practical skills needed for modern industries only exacerbates the country’s economic stagnation.

Addressing these issues requires comprehensive reform. Pakistan’s universities must shift away from rote learning and adopt curricula that prioritize critical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity. By fostering an environment that encourages inquiry and innovation, universities can better equip students to tackle future challenges.

As the influential Brazilian educator Paulo Freire argued, ‘Education either functions as an instrument to integrate the younger generation into the logic of the present system, fostering conformity, or it becomes the practice of freedom – enabling individuals to critically and creatively engage with reality and participate in transforming their world.’ Pakistan universities must choose the latter path – transforming education into a tool for empowerment and societal change.

Furthermore, it is crucial to raise teaching standards by hiring qualified, motivated faculty and implementing faculty development programs to ensure continuous improvement. Universities must also adopt zero-tolerance policies on harassment to protect the safety and dignity of all students, fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment essential for intellectual and personal growth.

In a nutshell, the failure of Pakistan’s education system is not just an academic issue; it has far-reaching consequences for the nation’s future. As former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan said, ‘Knowledge is power. Information is liberating.

Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.’ Only by overhauling our education system can we equip future generations to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan development. The time for reform is now. To secure a better future and position Pakistan within the global economy, a fundamental shift in our approach to education is imperative.

The writer is a freelance columnist based in Mardan.