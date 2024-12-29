Behati shares pictures of her and Adam Levine’s kids over holidays

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are making and sharing festive family memories. The Victoria’s Secret model posted several photos of the pair and their kids over their holiday break Dec. 27. The 36-year-old-who shares with Adam daughters Dusty Rose, 8, and Gio Grace, 6, and a son, 23 months, whose name has not been made public-captioned her Instagram post, “‘Twas the season…”

Behati first posted a pic of herself wearing a knit Santa cap and hugging her husband. She also included a photo of one of their daughters wearing a fluffy pink dinosaur blanket, which included a full mask, as well as a pic of video of a little girl walking into a room in a pair of avocado-printed pajamas and red adult-size calf-high boots and a pic of several kids playing in the sand at a beach.

Behati, who like Adam, does not regularly post pics of their kids and usually keeps their faces hidden if she does, also shared a glimpse at their Christmas tree, which contained several novelty ornaments, including a globe.

The supermodel, who was born in Namibia, also included a pic of herself and Adam embracing.

The two celebrated the holidays with their family months after marking their 10th wedding anniversary and more than two years after the Maroon 5 singer famously faced cheating allegations, which he denied while also admitting that he “crossed the line.”

Behati has credited her family with helped her stay true to who she is off the runway. “I think that comes with age,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15. “I think that comes with realizing that this is a job and that it doesn’t define your whole life.”

She added, “We have our kids, our husbands, our boyfriends outside of this. You kinda remind yourself to stay grounded outside of it and just to enjoy it and have fun.”

Adam publicly praised his wife following the runway show, the first for Victoria’s Secret in six years. “The strongest, baddest, sexiest, most dynamic woman I’ve ever known,” the 45-year-old wrote on Instagram at the time. “Your grace and power is astounding. I love you more than words can express.