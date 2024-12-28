Kylie’s Christmas gift for Kris revealed

Why carry photos of your kids in your wallet when you can tote them on the outside of your bag? Such was the question that apparently occurred to Kylie Jenner when ordering up her custom Christmas gift for mom Kris Jenner, a Goyard Boston bag emblazoned with a baby picture of each of her six children, left to right, oldest to youngest: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie.

“OMG @kyliejenner this is incredible,” Khloe wrote atop a snap of the bag that she shared to her Instagram Story. “Mom is lucky.” One of Goyard’s selling points, incidentally, is that you can readily have their items personalised.

But when it comes to their holiday celebrations-from the gifting to the decor and parties to celebrate togetherness-the Kardashian-Jenner crew spares no expense.

And the presents have already hit a new high on the chosen-with-care meter.

“I’ve literally never been more excited for something,” raved Kim-who’s been nursing a broken foot-in a Dec. 25 Instagram Story showing off the bedazzled knee scooter she opened courtesy of Khloe and her kids True Thompson, 6, and Tatum Thompson, 2. “This is so cute.”

Happily, despite Khloe opting to skip the family’s Christmas Eve hangout at Kendall’s house while True battled an illness, they trooped over to Kris’ home on Dec. 25 so everyone could be together, if even just in spirit.

“I didn’t get to make it to the Christmas Eve party, which was a bummer,” Khloe shared on her Instagram Story Dec. 26, noting that Tatum had been sick a week earlier but was “perfect and great” by Christmas Eve. “But it wasn’t really a party this year-it was just us hanging out at Kendall’s house, but still I missed being with my family.”

She continued, “True has had a 105 fever. It was really scary. It was horrible, but now she just started feeling better. Yesterday we still all hung out at my mom’s. She was sleeping in another room while I was cooking breakfast and all that, because we still wanted to be around the Christmas spirit.”

On the bright side, Christmas was extended on True’s behalf, the first-grader choosing to open presents on Dec. 26 instead, once she was feeling a bit better.

Meanwhile, the Kards take the whole 12-days-of-Christmas thing pretty seriously, Kris and her daughters decking their halls not long after the last of their Thanksgiving meal has been devoured. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker started showing off their decorations-including, naturally, a skeleton sporting a Santa hat-on Dec. 1, while Kris’ gingerbread house was up by mid-December and Kendall’s 12-foot tree was covered in heirlooms in time for an Architectural Digest house tour. “This year for Christmas, my mom actually gifted me the original Christopher Radko Christmas ornaments that I grew up with for 29 years of my life,” Kendall shared with the publication in unveiling both her holiday decor and recent renovations to her L.A. home. “My mom’s had these since before I was born and I thought she had given them to another sister of mine, which I will not name names. I got really sad last year and I had a breakdown to her. She actually didn’t give them to her and then this year surprised me. They are the originals.”