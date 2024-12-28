Karachi mayor slams closure of roads

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Saturday slammed continuous blockades of roads in Karachi “under the guise of protest”, saying it was an inappropriate act. The mayor also rebuked the protestors for damaging newly-constructed roads. “Who allowed them to damage the roads constructed recently in New Karachi,” he said, while speaking to reporters. Protest sit-ins by a religious-political party in Karachi have entered into the fourth day, causing significant traffic disruptions and inconvenience for commuters due to the closure of major roads. Murtaza said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should resolve the issue of Parachinar. However, he added, blocking arteries would not serve the purpose. “I apprised [Sindh Minister] Nasir Hussain Shah about the matter of road closures and he is working on it. Hopefully, the issue will be resolved today as talks with the protestors are underway,” he said. He lamented that if anything happened anywhere in the country, demonstrations are staged and roads are closed in Karachi.