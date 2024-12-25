UMT celebrates Quaid’s Day with enthusiasm

University of Management and Technology (UMT) proudly celebrated Quaid-e-Azam Day enthusiastically. The flag-hoisting ceremony in the honor of Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also conducted.

In his address, President of UMT and Former Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad underscored the importance of following the principles of unity, faith, and discipline articulated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He stated that these principles have never been more essential as now the nation navigates a landscape filled with both internal and external challenges.

President Murad expressed concern over the increasing fragmentation stemming from ethnic divisions, patronage, provincialism, intolerance, and corruption. He called upon the community to reflect on the invaluable teachings of Jinnah as crucial guidance for national prosperity and development.

Former Minister shared that even after 77 years of independence, Pakistan faces significant struggles, particularly in stabilizing the economy, improving education, and alleviating poverty.

However, by embracing the teachings of Islam alongside the guidance of Quaid-e-Azam, we can transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state, serving as a model for other Muslim nations, Murad added.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad emphasized the pivotal role of youth in this transformation. He recalled that Jinnah urged the younger generation to work diligently and prioritize education, which is essential for becoming productive and responsible citizens as the young generation is the bright future and backbone of prosperous Pakistan.

Murad further outlined the necessity of equipping the youth to become exceptional educators, policymakers, lawyers, economists, researchers, medical practitioners, and engineers to help navigate the country through its crises. He also encouraged all individuals to fulfill their responsibilities with dedication and integrity to elevate Pakistan to a leading position among all the nations of the world.