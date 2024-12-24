Pakistan’s health system faces mounting challenges

Pakistan’s healthcare system is grappling with persistent challenges, leaving millions of citizens without adequate access to medical services. Despite some recent reforms, experts argue that systemic flaws and underfunding continue to undermine progress in the sector.

Currently, Pakistan allocates less than 2% of its GDP to healthcare, far below the global average. This chronic underfunding has left public hospitals overstretched and poorly equipped, particularly in rural areas where over 60% of the population resides. Urban centers like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad fare better, boasting modern facilities, but the healthcare divide between rural and urban areas remains stark.

The country is also battling a double burden of disease. Infectious illnesses such as tuberculosis, hepatitis, and polio remain endemic, largely due to inadequate vaccination coverage and poor sanitation. Meanwhile, non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions are rising at an alarming rate, further straining the healthcare system.

In addition to resource shortages, governance issues compound the sector’s woes. Corruption and mismanagement have diverted funds intended for public health projects, leaving essential facilities understaffed and under-resourced. The prevalence of unlicensed medical practitioners has also put patients’ lives at risk, particularly in underserved areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of Pakistan’s health system, from insufficient hospital beds to a lack of critical medical supplies. Although the government introduced initiatives like the Sehat Sahulat Program to improve healthcare access, critics argue these efforts fail to address the root causes of inefficiency and inequity.

Health experts emphasize the need for urgent reform, including increased funding, better regulation, and strategies to bridge the urban-rural divide. Without significant investment and structural changes, the health system’s ability to meet the growing needs of the population remains in question.