Punjab govt to launch livestock program for rural women soon: Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Punjab government is soon introducing a livestock program for rural women. She added that the Chief Minister of Punjab’s flagship initiative, the “Dhee Rani Program,” will be launched soon. Punjab is the only province to have been the first to impose a ban on child marriages.

She further remarked that abuse, chaos and arson, cannot shape the destiny of this country. In our country, news is not deemed significant unless it is “spicy.” The positive role of media, along with all other institutions, is indispensable for national progress.

These remarks were made during an event where she was the chief guest at a local hotel. She highlighted that Pakistan is among the countries facing numerous challenges due to a growing population. Resources are not increasing at the same pace as the population. While many Islamic countries around the world are adopting family planning, unfortunately, discussing this topic in our country is still considered taboo.

She pointed out that everyone has their own interpretation of religion, and it is unfortunate that politicians have no time to address these critical issues. Unless we collectively discuss our problems, we cannot resolve them.

She emphasized that according to PEMRA rules, all TV channels are required to allocate 10% of their airtime to public service messages. However, no media house adheres to this rule. The Information Minister stressed that we must recognize how many women and children in our country are suffering from malnutrition.

She further added that she had drafted the Domestic Violence Bill, but she faced “fatwas” against her for it. Today, women’s health is a major issue. Raising two children is much easier than raising five. The Chief Minister of Punjab takes the topic of family planning very seriously. We are also collaborating with the federal government on this issue. She stressed the need for everyone to come to the table and discuss family planning collectively. Through collective efforts and dialogue, we can take the country forward. No government can solve problems alone; the state must work together on this.

She also noted that our society has become so modernized that even old age homes have been established here. In Punjab, virtual police stations provide protection to women without requiring them to visit police stations. The Chief Minister of Punjab is distributing motorcycles to young girls. The goal is to elevate Pakistan’s standing and make its economy a successful one.