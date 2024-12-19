Saim Ayub breaks Brian Lara’s ODI record

Saim Ayub created a new record during Pakistan’s opening ODI against South Africa at Boland Park. The 22-year-old scored 109 runs off 119 balls, becoming the youngest player to score an ODI century against South Africa while chasing.

He achieved this at 22 years, breaking the previous record set by Brian Lara in 1993, who was 23 years and 297 days old at the time.

Pakistan was chasing a target of 240 runs. Early wickets fell as Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam were dismissed for low scores. Babar Azam also failed to make a significant contribution, scoring just 23 runs off 38 balls before being dismissed.

Saim Ayub then partnered with Salman Agha to add 141 runs for the fifth wicket. Saim Ayub’s knock included 10 boundaries and a six before being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada. In a goodwill gesture, Salman Agha handed over his “Man of the Match” award to Saim Ayub

The team managed to reach the target with one ball to spare, securing a three-wicket victory. Saim Ayub’s century is his second in ODIs, following his first in Zimbabwe a month ago. With this performance, Saim Ayub also became the youngest player to score an ODI century in South Africa while chasing, surpassing the previous record held by Quinton de Kock, who was 23 years and 48 days old when he scored his first century in 2016.

Saim Ayub is now the third youngest player to score an ODI century against South Africa, after Ahmed Shehzad and Kane Williamson, both of whom scored their centuries in South Africa.

The win gives Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the next match scheduled for December 20 in Cape Town.