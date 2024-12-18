Amir, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub elevated to platinum category for PSL 10

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has updated the local player categories for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), promoting Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Saim Ayub, and Usama Mir from the Diamond category to the prestigious Platinum category.

The revisions include the promotion of several notable cricketers to higher categories, with 87 local players being featured in the updated list.

Key players such as Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Babar Azam remain in the Platinum category.

A total of 16 players have been placed in the Diamond category, with Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans each contributing four players. Karachi Kings field three, while Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi each have two players in the Diamond group. Lahore Qalandars have only one player in this category.

The Gold category features 30 players, with Peshawar Zalmi contributing the most with seven. Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators each have five players, while Islamabad United and Multan Sultans have four players wach in the Gold category.

The Silver category includes 16 players, with most coming from Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans each have two players in the Silver category, while Islamabad United has one.

In the Emerging category, 12 players have been selected, with three players each from Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans each contribute two players, while Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars each have one player in this category.

Earlier, on December 12, the PCB opened the registration window for foreign players and the trade window for franchises ahead of the HBL PSL 10. The retention and relegation process for players will be announced by the end of December.

The official HBL PSL player draft is scheduled for January 11, 2025. The location and time of the draft will be confirmed closer to the date.