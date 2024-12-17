Sindh CM blames judicial suspension for crisis at Jinnah hospital

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has attributed the ongoing administrative crisis at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital to a judicial order that had suspended the hospital’s head.

Speaking at the launch of a seven-day anti-polio campaign in the city, Shah expressed concern over the hospital’s current situation, which he described as being exacerbated by the lack of leadership.

“Jinnah Hospital is the largest government hospital in Sindh, and its current condition is alarming,” Shah said.

“After the judicial order, an administrative crisis has emerged, and it has become a challenge for us to manage the hospital without a head.”

Shah also addressed the issue of the governor’s appointment, clarifying that he was not consulted on the matter.

“I was not asked for my opinion on the appointment of the governor; that is a decision made by the federal government,” he added.

On the topic of polio, Shah emphasised that the province has seen a rise in polio cases, with 63 reported so far in 2024.

“In 2018 and 2024, we saw a significant number of polio cases,” he said.

“However, we are taking strict measures against workers who are falsifying vaccination records to improve their performance.”

The Sindh CM highlighted that polio vaccination efforts have been ongoing for decades, particularly since 1994, when the late Benazir Bhutto initiated the campaign by vaccinating her own children.

However, the challenge persists, as evidenced by the recent cases in Sindh.

“This is the last polio campaign of 2024, and our goal is to protect the future generations of Pakistan,” Shah explained.

“We plan to vaccinate 10.6 million children, with 80,000 workers participating, and 15,000 security personnel will be deployed for their protection.” In Sindh alone, 17 of the 63 reported cases this year are from the province. These include cases from districts such as Jacobabad, Hyderabad, and Karachi. Shah appealed to parents, urging them to cooperate with vaccinators to ensure the eradication of polio.

“The additional polio drops are not harmful; rather, they help boost immunity,” he said. “We need the public’s support to prevent this virus from causing lifelong disability among children.”