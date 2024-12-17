Sindh minister orders crackdown on drug pushers

On the instructions of the Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Sindh Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Narcotics Control Department has intensified its operations against drug dealers across the province.

The Narcotics Control Department Sindh, has arrested four accused involved in drugs supplying in Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi in the last two days and recovered five and a half kilograms of hashish (Charas), 14 grams of cocaine, 500 grams of ice, 150 liters of raw liquor, thirty intoxicating pills and a car and two motorcycles used in drug trafficking from the possession of the accused.