BoxLunch company speaks out after Dominique Brown’s death

The company who hosted the event where Disney influencer Dominique Brown died has shared a new statement about the tragedy.

The cocreator of the @BlackGirlDisney Instagram account had passed away at age 34 after suffering a medical emergency, reported by multiple outlets to have been a severe allergic reaction, at BoxLunch’s holiday gala in Los Angeles Dec. 5.

“Dominique Brown created a community of love, joy, and representation,” the pop culture merchandise retailer said in a Dec. 13 Instagrampost. “We are devastated by her sudden and tragic passing. She was a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective and brought joy to all whose lives she touched.”

The group said that as they had shared with the media, the BoxLunch Collective members, and everyone else they have been in contact with, they “will do everything possible to support Dominique’s family, her loved ones, the Collective and our team members during this painful time.”

“We are providing grief counseling services to the BoxLunch Collective, BoxLunch team, and others directly affected by this tragedy,” the statement said. “We are also in the process of conducting an investigation into the tragic circumstances of her passing, which occurred at a BoxLunch event hosted at a venue in Los Angeles.”

BoxLunch said in their statement they have yet to receive requested information from the operators of the event venue to “get an accurate and detailed account of the night,” adding, “As we learn more, we plan to share this information with Dominique’s family.”

“While we know that there are no words or actions that will fully heal anyone’s pain,” the statement said, “we will do all we can to honor Dominique.”

Vibiana had previously said they are conducting their own independent investigation.

“As we await further, more conclusive information about this tragic incident,” a venue spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News Dec. 9, “we remain fully committed to our ongoing and comprehensive internal review and to collaborating closely with all parties involved to understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating loss.”

They added that their team’s “hearts and deepest sympathy go out to the family and loved ones of Dominique Brown during this heartbreaking time.”

