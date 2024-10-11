Entrepreneurs graduates celebrates success

Rao Khalid M Khan, the Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan, served as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony of Ignition Pro School for Entrepreneurs. The event celebrated the accomplishments of graduates from the IT, health and social care, and business faculties. The ceremony highlighted a significant milestone for the graduates, who completed qualifications recognised in the UK, according to an official statement. Alongside Rao Khalid M Khan, the event was also attended by Ignition Pro Operations Director Hamza Attiq. The institution offers foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes and aims to provide accessible education for aspiring entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds. “Through a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical experience, the school prepares its students to meet the ever-changing demands of the global market,” the statement read. The hands-on training at Ignition Pro is designed to help students transform their entrepreneurial ideas into successful businesses. “This event was not only a significant milestone but the culmination of a year filled with hard work and dedication.