Every girl in this world is a unique creation that brings her light to the world. Girls are not the chapter of life, but they are the creators of the stories of the world. There is a certain strength, creativity and potential that is found in all girls.

Any society in the world ripples the benefit of educating and empowering young girls and women. However, the societal pressures and stereotypes that exist in different cultures of the world impact environments where girls can celebrate diversity, encourage self-expression and pursue their interests without limitations and constraints.

The Beijing declaration and platform for action at the World Conference for Women in 1995 paved the path in December 2011 for the United Nations General Assembly resolution to declare October 11 as a Girl Child Day. The 2024 International Day of the Girl theme is “Girls’ vision for the future.”

The prime purpose of celebrating a girl child is to understand and recognize the challenges the young girls are facing who will be tomorrow’s mothers, workers, entrepreneurs, social activists, scientists, political leaders and household heads. But the reality remains with the fact that this day is celebrated for the sake of celebration every year in many corners of the world while meaningful actions are lacking evidently.

Since its inception, the gender development index reports do not reveal a bright picture of the situation of young girls and women in Pakistan.

Girls around the world are facing a range of issues that though varies region to region more often share common challenges. This includes access to educational facilities due to poverty, social norms, gender discrimination and conflicts. Millions of girls, in particular from underdeveloped regions, are out of school in many parts of the world.

There are cultural practices that exist where young girls are married off at an early age. Such young brides are more prone to domestic violence, poor health and maternal deaths. Similarly, among other health issues, menstrual hygiene is another area of concern for young girls. Furthermore, certain barriers to economic opportunities due to lack of education and skill development heightened risks of lack of women representation in different spheres of life, resulting in limited representation in leadership and decision-making process for girls.

There is a mix of social, cultural and economic elements that shape and reveal the situation of young girls in a country like Pakistan. Despite some progress, many challenges remain entrenched and have even intensified over time. Issues such as limited access to education, high rates of child marriage, incidents of rape and harassment, and economic disparities continue to plague the lives of girls.

The cultural norms, religious interpretations and certain systemic barriers are the significant hurdles to empowerment, leaving young girls vulnerable in the country. In addition to that, the rural-urban divide in terms of growth and opportunities for young girls reveals stark differences in access to resources, education, and opportunities.

The researches reveal that around 28 million children are out of school in Pakistan that fall in the age category of five to sixteen. The situation becomes more alarming when approximately 53 per cent of these are girls. This is highly impacting the broader societal growth and progress of young girls, continuing a vicious cycle of poverty and inequalities.

The numerous health-related challenges, including malnutrition and anaemia, significantly impact the well-being and development of young girls in Pakistan. Access to proper menstrual hygiene facilities is another critical issue as UNICEF reveals that 44% of girls in Pakistan lack basic menstrual hygiene resources at home, in schools, or at their workplaces. This lack of access results in health complications, embarrassment, and social stigma which further hinders equal opportunities for girls in Pakistan.

Besides, mobility issues due to reported cases of harassment and rape heavily influence the decision of families to allow their girls to receive education or become a part of economic activities. A leading social development organization has revealed 10,201 cases reported in only 2023 against young girls and women in Pakistan.

Amidst ongoing challenges, climate change and disasters in Pakistan have exacerbated the vulnerabilities of young girls in the country. The increased risk of disruption due to disasters in the areas of education, lack of employment opportunities and limited access to resources further marginalizes the voices and needs of young girls in Pakistan.

To deal with the issues faced by the young girls’ population in the country calls for a multi-faceted approach. The steps to combat rising poverty and unemployment in the country will affect the will and decision of families to focus on the good health and education of the girls. There might be the need for incentives and if needed, strong legislation to ensure enrollment of girls in schools.

The campaigns and actions on awareness of health-related issues, in particular, the focus on girls who are malnourished is the need of the hour. The menstrual hygiene practices and issues related to it can be dealt with through effective programs, in particular in rural areas where lady health workers can be of great help.

Legal protection is needed by implementing existing laws in a true sense to stop child marriages and protect young girls from harassment and violence issues. Besides, the advocacy programs for the rights of girls and women may be strengthened in the form of strong collaboration between non-government organizations and state institutes.

The different means of communication can play a pivotal role in the cultural sensitization of male members within the family and society about the rights of girls in Pakistan. The government needs to be prepared in advance to tackle vulnerable groups, especially young girls, in disaster by equipping relevant institutions and communities to deal with disaster risk management, keeping in mind the welfare of vulnerable populations. Economic empowerment is another key element where young teenage girls from the beginning may learn some skills which can empower them and make them productive members of society in the future.

With all their potential and capabilities, the young girls of our country should have a safe, healthy environment and equal opportunities to fly high and fulfil their dreams.

As the poet says:

“For every young girl with stars in her eyes,

May the world open doors, let their dreams rise.

In the tapestry of life, their threads intertwine,

In our homeland, young girls, like blossoms, will shine.”

The writer is Associate Professor of social work and director of sughra begum centre for Education Policy and Development. University of the Punjab