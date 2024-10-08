China seeks probe after its two citizens killed in Karachi attack

The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday said Sunday’s terror attack near the Karachi airport, which left two Chinese nationals dead, would “not go unpunished”.

A massive explosion occurred on a road near Jinnah International Airport, killing a total of three people and injuring at least 11 others, including a Chinese citizen.

The outlawed Majeed Brigade of the banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan confirmed that two of its nationals had died and another was injured, along with “some local casualties”.

The FO said in its statement: “Pakistan strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack near Karachi airport last night, which claimed the lives of two Chinese engineers while injuring another.

“[…] Pakistan’s security and law enforcement agencies will spare no effort in apprehending the perpetrators and their facilitators. This barbaric act will not go unpunished,” it vowed. The FO extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, both Chinese and Pakistani, and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

“This deplorable act of terrorism is an attack not only on Pakistan but also on the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. “We remain resolute in bringing to justice those responsible for this cowardly attack, including the Majeed Brigade,” the FO further said, referring to the outlawed group affiliated with the BLA.

The foreign ministry was in close contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation, the statement said. “Pakistan and China are close partners and iron-brothers, united by a bond of mutual respect and shared destiny. Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, and will continue to work hand in hand with our Chinese brothers to defeat the forces of terror,” the FO asserted.

The Chinese embassy strongly condemned the “terrorist attack”, expressing deep condolences to the “innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families”.

In its statement, the embassy said a “convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near the Jinnah International Airport”.

The embassy and consulate generals were “making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side”, it added. The embassy requested Pakistan to “thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

It reminded “Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions”.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad on Monday where he met with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong to express his condolences following the tragic terrorist attack on a Chinese convoy in Karachi.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz conveyed his deep sorrow and grief over the loss of Chinese nationals in the incident, assuring the ambassador that the Pakistani government is fully committed to identifying the perpetrators as swiftly as possible.

“The government is actively working to ensure the immediate identification of those responsible for this heinous act,” the PM stated, adding that they will be brought to justice without delay. He stressed that the safety of Chinese nationals in Pakistan is the government’s top priority.

“The protection of our Chinese brothers residing in Pakistan remains our foremost concern,” he reiterated, underscoring that this attack is a direct attempt to harm the longstanding Pakistan-China relationship. “This vile conspiracy to undermine our ties with China will not be tolerated.”

PM Shehbaz also confirmed that he would personally oversee the investigation, ensuring swift progress. Additionally, he pledged to enhance further security measures for all foreign nationals living and working in Pakistan.

In response, Ambassador Zaidong thanked the PM for the government’s swift reaction and prompt initiation of the investigation. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s efforts to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the culprits, and ensure they are held accountable as quickly as possible. “We trust that those responsible for this terrorist act will soon be brought to justice,” the Chinese Ambassador said.