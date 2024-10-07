Alleged local govt corruption fuels Lahore’s illegal constructions

A significant surge in illegal constructions across the provincial capital has been attributed to the alleged complicity and negligence of local government field staff. Violations of the city’s master plan, as well as the disregard for instructions from senior officials, have brought the issue to the forefront.

Despite directives from the Provincial Minister of Local Government, Secretary Local Government Punjab, Administrator MCL Lahore, and the Chief Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, unchecked illegal constructions continue to rise. Field staff, particularly building inspectors from the planning department, have been accused of facilitating these unlawful developments.

Two government-commissioned surveys have recently surfaced, highlighting the extent of the problem. One survey, ordered by Chief Metropolitan Corporation Fareed Iqbal, identified 215 illegal constructions across various towns, including 74 in Wahga Zone, 35 in Samanabad, and 14 in Ravi Town.

The second survey, conducted under former Secretary Local Government Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, further exposed the magnitude of the issue, with 93 illegal constructions found in Samanabad and 66 in Allama Iqbal Town, among others. Despite these alarming findings, more than ten months have passed without any meaningful action or accountability.

Those responsible for investigating the issue have reportedly stalled progress following Qazi’s transfer. The lack of accountability has emboldened corrupt elements within the system, with some officers allegedly securing legal injunctions to continue their activities unchecked.

The failure to refer these cases to anti-corruption bodies has allowed the illegal constructions to persist, depriving the state of millions in fees and undermining the authority of local government regulations. The situation calls for urgent intervention and stricter legal action to restore order and accountability.