Fariha Pervez throws light on favourite food and ‘Patang baaz sajna se’

Renowned Pakistani singer Fariha Pervez has shed light on her favorite food and musical career.

Expressing her thoughts on “Gup Shab with Vasay Chaudhry’, Pervez said: “It is impossible to not be a foodie as a Lahorite. I like Chinese cuisine and barbeque. You name it. Masha-ALLAH, I like everything. ”

“I also like Nehari and Biryani. I am also a very good cook and fond of preparing delicate food items,” she said.

Shedding light on her musical journey, Pervez said: “It is due to my single “Patang Baaz Sajna Se” that I have gained immense popularity. Even I myself am amazed at getting great popularity following that song.”

“The credit went to the entire team for planning the song greatly,” he said.

“You reap benefits and good outcomes if you have a positive mindset and focus,” she stated.

“We did not imagine that we the song would get so popular by executing our plan.”

It is pertinent to mention that Pervez’s “Patang Baaz Sajna” was a hit single that was run in different channels of the country. The theme of the song reflected the Pakistani culture, kite flying traditions, and integration of the people.