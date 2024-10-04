Punjab, KP see significant rise in dengue cases

The Punjab Health Department confirmed the detection of 130 new dengue cases across the province here on Friday, signaling growing concerns over the virus’s spread.

According to a spokesperson, Rawalpindi remains the hardest hit, reporting 114 cases, while Lahore and Attock registered seven and four cases respectively. Additionally, two cases were detected each in Gujranwala and Jehlum, with a single case reported from Mandi Bahauddin.

In the past week alone, 789 new cases have emerged, raising the total number of infections in Punjab to 2,247 for the year 2024.

“The Primary and Secondary healthcare department assured the public that all necessary measures have been implemented to manage the outbreak. Government hospitals are reportedly fully stocked with medicines and treatments for dengue,” a spokesperson added.

The Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to minimize the spread of the virus. Public cooperation was critical, as health teams work actively across the province to control the situation.

For further information, treatment, or to lodge complaints, citizens are encouraged to use the free helpline (1033). Health officials are stressing the importance of vigilance and preventive measures to curb the virus’s spread.

Dengue attacks have accelerated as 130 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

The data released by the health authority on Friday shows a total of 1740 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever since January 2024. Beds’ occupancies in the hospitals have also reached 281 as 56 new patients have been admitted to hospitals in one day.

Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas have been reported with 88 patients during the last 24 hours whereas 15 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation and 12 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment areas.

Chak Jalal Din of Pothohar Town Peri-Urban area has been a focused area since the majority of patients have been reported from the locality since the dengue outbreak in the current year.

On the other hand, the health authority has also intensified its surveillance, detection, and awareness campaigns. Multiple simultaneous activities are being run by different local administrations in collaborative efforts to tackle the prevailing challenge.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducted an awareness walk and distributed pamphlets containing dengue preventive messages among citizens.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has catalyzed its fogging and spraying campaign. Officials and field workers of RCB are also engaged in taking action against dengue SOP’s violations.

Various private schools have come upfront to create awareness campaigns among students by delivering lectures in classrooms. Students on Friday interacted with shopkeepers and street hackers to give them general messages about dengue fever, its causes, and curing tips.

Yasir Rahman, Principal AIMHS led an awareness walk comprising students and teachers in the streets of Teach Bhatta and visited door to door to create awareness.

“We are playing our role on our part by conducting inside and outside activities to fight the dengue issue”, he said and highlighted that the response from people remained positive.

Amjad Zeb, Founding Director Anam School informed APP that they were regularly conducting lectures on dengue fever.

“Besides lectures, we also conduct weekly awareness walks in surrounding areas to further enhance awareness among citizens”, he said.

Zaheer ud Din Babar, a resident of RCB said that parents should regularly monitor their domestic water points and ensure taking preventive measures.

A notable surge has been witnessed in dengue cases across the province including in provincial metropolis as according to the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, 141 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

With 141 new cases, the tally of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 511, the Health Department report said, adding that the number of total so far reported cases was 1222 in the province.

Till date, it said 709 dengue patients have recovered while only 34 were under treatment at various hospitals.

About the district-wise numbers of dengue cases, the report said that from Peshawar, 373 cases were reported while from Abbottabad, 139, from Hangu 115, from Mansehra 104, from Nowshera 100 cases, from Charsadda 59 cases and from Kohat 49 cases such cases were reported.

Likewise, from Haripur district 36 cases were reported while from Bannu 25, from Mardan 36, from Bajaur 25 and from Swabi district 36 dengue fever cases were reported.

The dengue fever has caused two deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till date, the report said.

However, the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Peshawar have witnessed a surge in cases of dengue fever as 141 more such cases were reported.

Islamabad has witnessed a staggering rise in dengue positive cases, jumping from 111 to 1,404 between September 9 and October 2.

The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has issued an urgent advisory, warning of increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and favorable weather conditions.

According to Dr. Zaeem Zia, District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the majority of dengue larvae breeding grounds are established in homes, under-construction buildings, and public spaces.

To combat this, DHO teams have conducted intensive sweep activities, including Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and dengue prevention awareness.