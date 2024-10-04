IHC notices FIA in Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday noticed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Toshakhana-II case against former first lady Bushra Bibi. The plea was presided over by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC. At the commencement of the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer said his client is in jail from 13 July. The trial court rejected the bail plea and directed to move to the high court, the lawyer stated. After the initial hearing, the IHC noticed FIA to submit their response on the plea, next week. Justice Aurangzeb rejected the request of Bushra Bibi’s lawyer for fixing the plea for Monday. “Let the things move in the routine,” the judge said to the lawyer and added the Registrar Office will fix the new date. On July 13, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case. The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail. The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi against their conviction in the Iddat case. The couple was sentenced to seven years in prison and awarded a fine of Rs500,000 each, in February earlier this year after a trial court found their nikah to be fraudulent.