Russian general lauds professionalism of Pak Army

Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Russian Federation, Col General Sergey Yurvavich Istrakov lauded professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by them in the fight against terrorism.

The Russian military official, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, expressed the view during a meeting with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction on positive trajectory of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed the evolving security situation in the region with a view to promote regional peace and stability, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.