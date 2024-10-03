PHC orders shifting of Tank, S Waziristan courts to DI Khan

The Peshawar High Court has ordered the relocation of all courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan and Tank districts to Dera Ismail Khan over ongoing security concerns.

The decision, prompted by a deteriorating security situation, instructed judicial officers to become operational in DI Khan immediately.

The move follows multiple incidents of attacks and terrorism targeting judges in the affected regions.

In response, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, along with other judges, unanimously approved the relocation to ensure the safety of judicial officers.

Sources indicate that court operations will remain in DI Khan until security conditions improve in South Waziristan and Tank districts. The courts will only return once it is deemed safe for judicial officers to resume their duties in those districts.

All cases from South Waziristan and Tank will now be heard in DI Khan. The High Court’s decision also reflects concerns over the well-being of judicial staff, given the increased security risks in these areas.

Judicial officers have been informed of the relocation, with further instructions to continue their work from DI Khan. This temporary shift is conditional on the improvement of security in South Waziristan and Tank.

According to sources, the decision was made during a meeting between the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, other judges, and judicial officers from Tank and South Waziristan.

A month ago, three judges traveling in a convoy from Tank district to Dera Ismail Khan narrowly avoided a militant attack on Friday, which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen. In a separate incident, a traffic constable was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Lakki Marwat.

According to police, the convoy included acting district and sessions judge of Tank Malik Hasnain, acting district and sessions judge of South Waziristan Malik Asghar, and senior civil judge of South Waziristan Tahira Zainab. The convoy was targeted by militants in the Bhagwal area of Tank.

During the gunfight between the attackers and the security team, two police officers assigned to protect the convoy lost their lives. The militants fled the scene following the attack.