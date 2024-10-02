37th National Junior Hockey championship underway

For the last decade and a half, Lahore-based Dar Hockey Academy, which trains boys scouted from all over the country, has been a conveyor belt of quality players for Pakistan`s national teams and also the domestic sides. At the ongoing 37th National Junior Hockey Championships at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad, as many as 10 out of 16 participating teams have 23 Dar HA boys playing for them. Pakistan Customs 6, Pakistan Police 4, Pakistan Army 2, Pakistan Navy 2, Pakistan WAPDA 1, Punjab Blue 3, Punjab Reds, Punjab Yellow 1, Punjab White 1 and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw 1.