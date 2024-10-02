Zareen says she will return to big screen in 2025

Popular Bollywood actor Zareen Khan has been away from the big screens for a while, leaving her fans guessing for her return to the silver screens. Recently, she arranged an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her social media handle, wherein a user questioned, “You should do more movies, we are waiting. She said in response, “Well, thoda lamba break ho gaya. Hopefully, next year you all will definitely see me in the movies. Next year aap mujhe screen par zaroor dekh sakenge (Well, the break was a little longer than expected. Hopefully, next year you all will definitely see me in the movies.)” The actress also revealed the genres she would like to be a part of. Zareen added, “I think I’d like to do an out-and-out comedy or an action film.” This possibly hints that the audience will either see Zareen take up a fresh role in a comedy flick or an action film, promising an entertaining experience at the theatre.