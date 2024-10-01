Govt to file treason cases against PTI leaders over Sangjani rally speeches

The government has decided to file a treason case against the PTI leaders over the speeches they delivered during the Sangjani rally on Sept 8. According to sources, the government is taking action under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which deals with treason charges. The cases filed under this section are non-bailable, and police do not require warrant for arrests. Both the Ministry of Law and the federal prosecutor general have endorsed the move and formal approval from the federal cabinet is being sought for further proceedings.