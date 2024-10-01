Saleem Mandviwalla, others acquitted in Kidney Hills reference

An accountability court on Monday granted relief to former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and other accused in the Kidney Hills reference. Acting NAB chairman Sohail Nasser filed a request in Judge Nasir Javed Rana’s court, stating that no misuse of authority was found against the accused. The NAB’s application explained that no loss was incurred to the government, and any damage, if caused, was to a private individual. Consequently, the court approved the request to withdraw the reference and acquitted Saleem Mandviwalla along with other defendants.