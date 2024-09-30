More than 20 labourers abducted in Musakhel

Balochistan continues to suffer from violence as more than 20 labourers were “abducted” by armed men in Musakhail, police said on Sunday. The gunmen opened fire on the camp of the labourers working for a gas company, set ablaze eight bulldozers and took away over 20 labourers with them, the police added. The incident comes hours after seven labourers were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a house in the province’s Panjgur district. Police detailed that the labourers were residing in a house in the district’s Khuda-e-Abadan area, where the incident occurred and left seven people dead and one wounded. The Panjgur deputy commissioner also confirmed the gruesome incident and said that the attackers barged into the house and opened fire at the residents. Police officials told the media that the deceased and injured persons were shifted to Panjgur District Hospital. Meanwhile, a search operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators of the brutal attack. Both the Musakhel and Panjgur incidents reflect the security challenges faced by the province which has witnessed the brunt of terrorist attacks, along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, amid the increase in terrorist incidents faced by the country in recent months.