3 cops injured in Bajaur roadside blast

Three cops were injured on Saturday in Bhai Chena area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur District in a roadside blast, a police official said. According to Bajaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdul Aziz, Liosam station house officer’s (SHO) vehicle was on a routine patrol when it struck a bomb planted on the roadside at Bhai Chena. Speaking to reporters, DSP Aziz said that Liosam SHO Shahpur Khan was safe but the vehicle was severely damaged. The DSP also said that a search operation was under way and the injured had been shifted to Khar Headquarters Hospital. The incident comes just two days after an explosion inside the weapons depot of Swabi’s city police station injured 17 cops. The cause of the explosion was unclear. A day prior, a policeman was among 12 people injured in a blast that targeted a police van near Eastern Bypass in Quetta. Pakistan experienced an increase in terrorist attacks in August as a total of 59 terrorist attacks occurred countrywide compared to 38 attacks in the previous month, according to a digital database maintained by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think-tank.