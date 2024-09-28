One of 8 terrorists killed in Waziristan gunbattle was Afghan national

One of the eight terrorists killed by security forces in an operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan Thursday, was turned out to be an Afghan, sources said on Friday.

Sources further said the Afghan terrorist belonged to Barmal area of Paktika province.

The slain Afghan terrorist was identified as Jalal son of Naimatullah and the Afghan identity card of the slain terrorist Jalal is a clear proof of his being an Afghan national.

It may be mention here that on September 26, 2024, security forces conducted a successful operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan and killed 8 terrorists.

The other killed expatriate, Saifullah, son of Deen Faraz, belongs to the expatriate Gul Bahadur group of Fattana al-Khwaraj, sources added.

The weapons permit issued by the Afghan Interim Government recovered from foreigner Saifullah is a clear proof that slain terrorist had full freedom including weapons in Afghanistan.