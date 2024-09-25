Artist rejects inquiry report on his missing paintings seen in TV show

The artist who last week spotted his long-lost painting in a popular television show on Tuesday said he was disappointed over a government inquiry that concluded the painting had not “gone missing” from an exhibition, observing that the artist had shown “no interest” in reclaiming it.

Artist Safdar Ali Soomro, from the Ghotki district of the southern Sindh province, last week told Arab News he had submitted two paintings to the Frere Hall gallery in 2017 for display.

The paintings were part of his final-year thesis in art and design at Sindh University. He said he was later informed that both paintings had “gone missing” along with those by other artists.

Seven years later, Soomro spotted one of his missing paintings in the background of a television drama ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ and took to Facebook to share the discovery.

But a report of the inquiry ordered by Sindh Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah said both of Soomro’s paintings had been present in Sadequain Gallery of Frere Hall, where the drama was shot and they were not returned because the artist showed no interest. “I clearly stated that I was informed the ‘painting had gone missing’. I also noted in my written response that I deserve the royalties because my painting has not only been kept from me, but has also been used by the hall to generate revenue,” Soomro told Arab News.

“I expected justice to be served – not only the return of my paintings and payment of royalties, but also punishment for those who cheated me. Instead, I have been blamed as the victim, which is extremely disappointing.”

Soomro said the painting was dear to him “like a child” and criticised the inquiry as “one-sided,” saying the committee did not consider his perspective. “It is a lie to claim that I showed no interest in reclaiming my paintings,” Soomro told Arab News. “Why would anyone not want to recover their property and allow others to use it?”