China’s Xi resolves to bolster Pakistan ties in birthday wish to PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, extending his warm birthday wishes and reaffirming the promotion of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The letter received by Prime Minister Shehbaz on his 73rd birthday from President Xi is an extraordinary development in solidifying the diplomatic relationship between both countries, according to a PM Office press release. Conveying his good wishes to the prime minister, Xi said that Pakistan and China had been enjoying a strategic partnership through thick and thin marked by mutual trust and support which remained unaffected by any changing international scenario.

The Chinese president recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz’s “successful” visit to China in June this year wherein two sides reached agreements on various matters and said that the strengthening of China-Pakistan ties was of great significance to him.

He said that he desired to work together with Prime Minister Shehbaz for the promotion of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of CPEC.

Expressing his best wishes for the good health and success of PM Shehbaz, President Xi also reaffirmed his commitment to enhance China-Pakistan cooperation in various fields and work for building the China-Pakistan community of shared destiny in the new era.

Responding, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping for extending the warm wishes on his 73rd birthday. “I am grateful for this gracious gesture that reflects the iron brotherhood and All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and the People’s Republic of China,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline in response to a congratulatory letter he received from President Xi. In his letter, President Xi had extended his warm birthday wishes and reaffirmed the promotion of China-Pakistan strategic cooperation and the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Together, we will continue to work assiduously to build a prosperous Pakistan-China community with a Shared Future,” the prime minister remarked.