Pakistan Needs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The youngest chairman of a political party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the eldest and only son of two well-known leaders of Pakistan, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and President Asif Ali Zardari, who was sworn in as Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party at the age of 19. From early childhood, he went through thick and thin in his life, witnessing the imprisonment of his father over false accusations & fighting his mother for the sake of democracy in Pakistan.

Like his parents, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also sought his graduation from University of Oxford and stepped into the world of politics. In 2012, for the first time he addressed a huge crowd on the 5th death anniversary of his beloved mother, fascinated the whole nation by his impressive words. Surely, with the enormous support and love, criticism is also part of a great leader’s life, so does he was also criticised at that time but the rest is history.

During his tenure as FM, Bilawal improvised the foreign affairs with full zest and intelligence to build up a strong foreign policy

Few years back, when Imran Khan Naizi submerged the political system of Pakistan and ruined the mindset of youngsters against democratic leaders and state institutions, all political parties started a movement called Pakistan Democratic Movement to save democracy in Pakistan by a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. After PDM defeated him in a no-confidence motion in April 2022, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became the 37th Foreign Minister of Pakistan. During his tenure as FM, he improvised the foreign affairs with full zest and intelligence to build up a strong foreign policy which was ruined by former government. Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also played a crucial role to bring peace between Afghan Taliban and Pakistan. He also raised his voice against terrorism on international platforms , promoted positive image and proved Pakistan a peaceful country.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari responded back over allegations of India against Pakistan, he called PM Modi ‘The Butcher of Gujarat’, who massacred many Muslims in Gujarat back in 2002. Just like his grandfather Shaheed Bhutto, he became a powerful foreign minister at a very young age, and enhanced foreign policies of Pakistan.

The writer is a freelance columnist.